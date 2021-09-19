Don’t overpay for gas in Flagstaff: Analysis shows most expensive station

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Flagstaff area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Flagstaff area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 605 W Route 66.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Flagstaff area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 605 W Route 66, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Chevron 357 W Forest Meadows St, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.29

Shell 3400 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.40 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 990 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1312 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.39

Marathon 1311 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.