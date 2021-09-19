Where’s the most expensive gas in Gulfport?

(GULFPORT, MS) Gas prices vary across the Gulfport area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gulfport area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gulfport area appeared to be at Texaco, at 119 W Railroad St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gulfport area that as of 05:05 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 119 W Railroad St, Long Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1103 Pass Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.34 $ 3.29

Big P Mini Mart 19191 Commission Rd , Long Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2500 25Th Ave, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ 2.24

Eagle Express 568 Courthouse Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Chevron 600 Railroad Ave, Long Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 10431 Old Us-49. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:05 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.