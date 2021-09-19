Where’s the most expensive gas in Gulfport?
(GULFPORT, MS) Gas prices vary across the Gulfport area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gulfport area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gulfport area appeared to be at Texaco, at 119 W Railroad St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gulfport area that as of 05:05 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.34
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.62
$2.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 10431 Old Us-49. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:05 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
