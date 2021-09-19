Don’t overpay for gas in Lima: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LIMA, OH) Gas prices vary across the Lima area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lima area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gold Star Gas, at 701 W North St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Gold Star Gas 701 W North St, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 601 W Market St, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Sunoco 1505 St John'S Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.50 $ -- $ --

Speedway 2615 N West St, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.42

Marathon 2720 Saint Johns Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Speedway 2995 St Johns Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 2054 N West St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.