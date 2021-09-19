Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Gas prices vary across the Jacksonville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jacksonville area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $3.06, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 267 Western Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 267 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ 3.92 $ --

BP 2111 Burgaw Hwy, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.46 $ 3.92 $ --

Exxon 1180 Henderson Dr, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ --

CITGO 467 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.20 $ 3.75 $ 2.95

Speedway 454 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ --

Handy Mart 1476 Burgaw Hwy, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.76 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1034 Richlands Hwy. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.