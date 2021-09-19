Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jacksonville
(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Gas prices vary across the Jacksonville area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jacksonville area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $3.06, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 267 Western Blvd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$3.92
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.46
$3.92
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.20
$3.75
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.19
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.76
$3.15
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1034 Richlands Hwy. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
