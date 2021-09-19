Analysis shows most expensive gas in Newnan

(NEWNAN, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Newnan?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Newnan area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1935 Roscoe Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Newnan area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 1935 Roscoe Rd, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 2344 Us-29, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2 Franklin Rd, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Marathon 10 Franklin Hwy, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Chevron 802 Lower Fayetteville Rd, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 1751 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.