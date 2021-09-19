Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Decatur

(DECATUR, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Decatur?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Decatur area ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.38, with an average price of $3.29 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Decatur area appeared to be at BP, at 1108 W Eldorado St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1108 W Eldorado St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 4.08 $ 3.19

Pilot 4030 E Boyd Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.90 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.37 $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Marathon 605 W Eldorado St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2185 E Wood St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.09

Price-Rite Food & Liquor 2195 N Oakland Ave, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ --

Circle K 2760 N Oakland Ave, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1315 Koester Dr. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.