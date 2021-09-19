Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Decatur
(DECATUR, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Decatur?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Decatur area ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.38, with an average price of $3.29 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Decatur area appeared to be at BP, at 1108 W Eldorado St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$3.68
$4.08
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.64
$3.90
$3.29
|card
card$3.37
$3.64
$3.99
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1315 Koester Dr. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0