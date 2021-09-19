Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Covington

(COVINGTON, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Covington?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.82 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Covington area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Covington area appeared to be at QuikTrip, at 11124 Ga-142.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Covington area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

QuikTrip 11124 Ga-142, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

BP 2106 Pace Street, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 20 Salem Circle, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 20 Salem Circle. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.