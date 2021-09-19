Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lafayette

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Gas prices vary across the Lafayette area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lafayette area was $3.12 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 2888 In-25 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 2888 In-25 N, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Marathon 900 Ferry St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 245 S 4Th St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Pay Less 2250 Greenbush St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.57 $ 3.73 $ --

Speedway 265 E State St, West Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.35

Family Express 2610 N 9Th St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 4250 South St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.