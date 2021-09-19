High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Medford as of Sunday

(MEDFORD, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Medford?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Medford area ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.05, with an average price of $3.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1510 E Pine St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1510 E Pine St, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.05

Chevron 1065 E Pine St, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.15 $ 4.29 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.05

Chevron 6779 Crater Lake Hwy, White City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.05

Shell 525 N Central Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.24 $ -- $ --

Astro 1006 S Riverside Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

Shell 1050 S Riverside Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.09 $ 4.23 $ 3.83 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.25 $ -- $ 4.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Towne Pump at 1190 Crater Lake Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.