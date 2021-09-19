Analysis shows most expensive gas in Indio

(INDIO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Indio?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.27 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Indio area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Indio area appeared to be at Chevron, at 42250 Jackson St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 42250 Jackson St, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.99 $ -- $ 5.19 $ 4.19

Chevron 46651 Dillon Rd, Coachella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 79513 Ca-111, La Quinta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 4.25

Chevron 82003 Ca-111, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.09

Chevron 45760 Dillon Rd, Coachella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.25

Chevron 50980 Harrison St, Coachella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 82253 Indio Blvd. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.