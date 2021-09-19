High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Terre Haute as of Sunday

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Gas prices vary across the Terre Haute area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.21 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Terre Haute area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 1255 Locust St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 1255 Locust St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Baesler's Market 2900 Poplar St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ --

Phillips 66 1560 N 25Th St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Speedway 2445 Hulman St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.90 $ 3.39

Marathon 3000 S 3Rd St , Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Mobil 3230 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 6270 E Wabash Ave. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.