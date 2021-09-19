Don’t overpay for gas in Missoula: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MISSOULA, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Missoula?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Missoula area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.43, with an average price of $3.37 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Missoula area appeared to be at Cenex, at 903 N Russell St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 903 N Russell St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 923 N Orange St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Sinclair 540 E Broadway St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.45

Cenex 1540 Toole Ave, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Conoco 711 E Broadway St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.62 $ 4.04 $ 3.45

Sinclair 1002 E Broadway St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.42

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3220 N Reserve St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.