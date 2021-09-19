Analysis shows most expensive gas in Monroe

(MONROE, LA) Gas prices vary across the Monroe area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.6 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monroe area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1201 S 2Nd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Monroe area that as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1201 S 2Nd St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1501 N 18Th St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 1800 Forsythe Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 2.99

Exxon 3500 Cypress St, West Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Shell 1600 M L King Blvd, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.50 $ 2.88

76 4399 Us-165, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ 2.95 $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.73 $ 3.09 $ 3.17 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 1501 N Sterlington Rd. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.