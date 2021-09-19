Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Morgantown
(MORGANTOWN, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Morgantown?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Morgantown area was $3.07 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheetz, at 1012 University Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.84
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6001 University Town Centre Dr. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0