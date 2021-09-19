Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Morgantown

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Morgantown?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Morgantown area was $3.07 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheetz, at 1012 University Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz 1012 University Ave, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.44

BP 432 Beechurst Ave, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.94

BFS 879 Fairmont Rd, Westover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

GetGo 54 Don Knotts Blvd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

BFS 1681 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Kroger 500 Suncrest Town Centre Dr, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6001 University Town Centre Dr. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.