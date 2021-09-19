Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Albany
(ALBANY, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Albany area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Albany area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 1404 W Oakridge Dr.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 300 E Oakridge Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
