Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Albany

(ALBANY, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Albany area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Albany area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 1404 W Oakridge Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 1404 W Oakridge Dr, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Homerun Foods 309 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Liberty 413 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

June Bugs 1905 S Madison St, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Petro 2125 Newton Rd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

A & S Food Mart 1342 Mobile Ave, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 300 E Oakridge Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.