Astros Prospect Report: September 18th

Kyle Tucker made his highly anticipated major league debut on July 7, 2018, against the White Sox at Minute Maid Park. He collected his first major league hit, drove in a run, and scored a run that day despite going hitless in the other four plate appearances. At only 21 years old, the then-top prospect generated a large amount of excitement future with a .891 OPS at Triple-A Fresno. The thought back in the summer of 2018 was that he would (hopefully) soon embrace a prominent role in the lineup and help further enhance the team’s chances of winning another World Series title. Well, the opposite essentially happened as Tucker’s overall performance in his first 72 plate appearances — or 28 games — weren’t exactly inspiring.

