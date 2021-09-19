Astros Prospect Report: September 18th
Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (69-48) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE) Scheetz started for the Skeeters and allowed 1 run over 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Olczak who tossed 2 scoreless innings. Pena put Sugar Land on the board in the 5th with a 2 run HR, his 4th in AAA. The Skeeters blew it open scoring 4 runs in the 6th on a Gonzalez 3 run HR and Matijevic RBI single. Sierra added an RBI double in the 7th to extend the lead. The bullpen was solid allowing just 1 unearned run the rest of the way as they sealed the win.www.crawfishboxes.com
