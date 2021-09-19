High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kennewick as of Sunday

(KENNEWICK, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.60 for gas in the Kennewick area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kennewick area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.60 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kennewick area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3720 W Court St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kennewick area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3720 W Court St, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Mobil 813 W Columbia Dr, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.65 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.75 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.69

Texaco 325 S Union St, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 2100 E Hillsboro St, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

Chevron 2610 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 4.04 $ 4.34 $ 3.64

76 1821 S Washington St, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.61 $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ -- card card $ 3.71 $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mid Columbia Grocery at 6409 W Court St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.