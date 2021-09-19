High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kennewick as of Sunday
(KENNEWICK, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.60 for gas in the Kennewick area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kennewick area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.60 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kennewick area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3720 W Court St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kennewick area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.65
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49
|card
card$3.75
$3.99
$4.19
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$4.04
$4.34
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.61
$3.91
$4.11
$--
|card
card$3.71
$4.01
$4.21
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mid Columbia Grocery at 6409 W Court St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
