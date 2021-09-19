High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Florence as of Sunday
(FLORENCE, SC) Gas prices vary across the Florence area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Florence area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Florence area appeared to be at BP, at 2957 N Williston Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Florence area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.92
$3.32
$3.82
$3.19
|card
card$3.00
$3.40
$4.00
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.69
$3.19
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.78
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.29
|card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.49
$3.89
$2.99
|card
card$2.96
$3.56
$3.96
$3.06
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 728 S Cashua Dr. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
