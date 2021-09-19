Are you overpaying for gas in Fort Smith? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(FORT SMITH, AR) Gas prices vary across the Fort Smith area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Smith area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.6 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 4700 S Zero St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 4700 S Zero St, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.39

Kum & Go 2112 Dodson Ave, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2605 N 6Th St, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

VP Racing Fuels 2000 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Sunoco 5600 Zero St, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.39

VP Racing Fuels 1923 Cavanaugh Rd, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2210 Fayetteville Rd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.