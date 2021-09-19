Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in San Angelo

(SAN ANGELO, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in San Angelo?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the San Angelo area was $2.73 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.6 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 107 S Abe St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 107 S Abe St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Stripes 635 S Bell St , San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.00 $ 3.54 $ --

Stripes 1633 Pulliam St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.99

Stripes 1606 La Follette St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Stripes 1542 S Bell St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.47 $ --

Stripes 4002 S Chadbourne St , San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5749 Sherwood Way. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.