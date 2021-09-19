Analysis shows most expensive gas in Johnson City

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Johnson City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Johnson City area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Johnson City area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1101 E Unaka Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1101 E Unaka Ave, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1908 East Unaka Ave, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.41 $ 3.77 $ --

Scotchman 149 S Broadway St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.40 $ 3.76 $ 3.09

Scotchman 2300 S Greenwood Dr, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.65 $ --

Sunoco 2506 N Roan St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ -- $ --

Exxon 2696 Boones Creek Rd, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.27 $ 3.63 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.