Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Mansfield

(MANSFIELD, OH) Gas prices vary across the Mansfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mansfield area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.09 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mansfield area appeared to be at BP, at 595 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP 595 S Main St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.34 $ 3.85 $ --

BP 680 N Main St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Moto Mart 1050 W Fourth St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Shell 899 Ashland Rd, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

BP 1020 National Pkwy, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Speedway 564 N Trimble Rd, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.