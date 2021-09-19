Are you overpaying for gas in Lawton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LAWTON, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Lawton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lawton area was $2.68 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Barefoot Convenience, at 106 Sw Lee Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Barefoot Convenience 106 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.21 $ --

Alon 104 Se Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 5120 W Gore Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 4311 Nw Cache Rd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ 2.92

Valero 604 Sw 11Th St, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Stripes 2 Sw 11Th St, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.13 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stop N Go at 2312 Ft Sill Blvd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.