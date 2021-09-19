Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Charlottesville

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Gas prices vary across the Charlottesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.12, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Charlottesville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Charlottesville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1700 N Emmet St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1700 N Emmet St, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1154 5Th St Sw, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2212 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ -- $ --

Exxon 601 Preston Ave, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2404 Fontaine Ave, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.41 $ 3.77 $ 3.17

BP 1218 Avon St, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3171 District Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.