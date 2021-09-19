CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Coziest Fall Outfit for an Outdoor Movie Date with Ben Affleck

By Alicia Brunker
In Style
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez is officially ready for fall. After a summer filled with ab-baring crop tops and cutouts, string bikinis, and all-white sundresses, J.Lo is saying goodbye to yacht vacations in the Mediterranean and hello to work and back-to-school schedules, and her outfits are following suit. Embracing the change of seasons, the singer slipped on the coziest cool-weather outfit for an outdoor movie screening with boyfriend Ben Affleck and their children in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Guest
4d ago

Wake up Hollywood. No one cares about your so called stars any more. Your days are over, you will continue to just disappear.

Reply
11
Joe Burton
4d ago

Wow, I don't know and won't speak for anyone else but there's an article everytime this woman changes her knickers and it's time for me to pass on them.

Reply
8
Jluv
4d ago

These people are pathetic there’s thousands of people dying from COVID-19 and these people are Bragging about all her vacations are their adventures I hope they don’t catch COVID-19

Reply
6
