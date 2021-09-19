Analysis shows most expensive gas in Longview

(LONGVIEW, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Longview area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.08, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Longview area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Longview area appeared to be at Alon, at 100 S Access Rd Ih-20.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Longview area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 100 S Access Rd Ih-20, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.18

Chevron 1721 Sh-31, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2309 N Eastman Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Shell 3302 Eastman Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 4405 Gilmer Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.34 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Exxon 1479 E Harrison Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 3354 Gilmer Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.