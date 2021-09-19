Analysis shows most expensive gas in Longview
(LONGVIEW, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Longview area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.08, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Longview area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Longview area appeared to be at Alon, at 100 S Access Rd Ih-20.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Longview area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$3.19
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.44
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$2.95
|card
card$2.95
$3.34
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.29
$--
$3.05
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 3354 Gilmer Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
