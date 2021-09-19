Don’t overpay for gas in Charleston: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CHARLESTON, WV) Gas prices vary across the Charleston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Charleston area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Charleston area appeared to be at BP, at 1300 Bigley Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1300 Bigley Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Go Mart 1626 Bigley Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.39

BP 1630 Washington St E, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Exxon 1639 Washington St E, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 1400 Bridge Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Marathon 800 Greenbrier St, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2500 Mountaineer Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.