Paying too much for gas Daytona Beach? Analysis shows most expensive station

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across the Daytona Beach area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Daytona Beach area ranged from $2.9 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.07 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Daytona Beach area appeared to be at Wawa, at 600 W Granada Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Wawa 600 W Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.48 $ -- $ 3.19

7-Eleven 3610 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ --

Marathon 971 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.20

Sunoco 460 South Atlantic Ave, Ormond Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Cumberland Farms 3803 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 3657 S Nova Rd, Port Orange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 971 W Int'L Speedway Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.