High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Davenport as of Sunday
(DAVENPORT, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Davenport?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.71 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Davenport area ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Davenport area appeared to be at BP, at 4720 27Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Davenport area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$4.14
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.74
$4.14
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$3.71
$4.21
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3887 Elmore Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0