Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Idaho Falls

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Idaho Falls?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Idaho Falls area was $3.68 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.44 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Idaho Falls area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 415 E Anderson St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 415 E Anderson St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Chevron 1670 E 17Th St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.89

CFN 2251 N Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.19 $ -- $ 3.79

KJ's Super Stores 495 W 17Th St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.77

Sinclair 496 1St St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.90 $ 4.05 $ 3.89

Fred Meyer 1555 N Yellowstone Ave, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.90 $ 4.05 $ 3.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 700 E 17Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.44 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.