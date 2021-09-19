Paying too much for gas Lynchburg? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across the Lynchburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.82 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lynchburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 4928 Richmond Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 4928 Richmond Hwy, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Exxon 1221 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 2130 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

76 3001 Memorial Ave, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Marathon 1200 Lakeside Dr, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Shell 4851 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3912 Wards Rd . As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.