High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Jackson as of Sunday

(JACKSON, MI) Gas prices vary across the Jackson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jackson area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1000 W Parnall Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1000 W Parnall Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

BP 6010 Ann Arbor Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ --

Mobil 2045 E South St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Sunoco 3501 Page Ave, Michigan Center

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.48 $ 3.83 $ 3.18

Mobil 5900 Spring Arbor Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.46 $ 3.81 $ 3.29

Marathon 1504 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3600 O'Neill Dr. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.