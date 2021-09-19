Analysis shows most expensive gas in Wichita Falls

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Gas prices vary across the Wichita Falls area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wichita Falls area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.61 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wichita Falls area appeared to be at Shell, at 3120 Northwest Fwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wichita Falls area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3120 Northwest Fwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2620 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Exxon 5256 Central Fwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shop N Go 1431 32Nd St, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2701 Buchanan St, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Alon 305 N Scott Ave, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3801 Kell Blvd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.