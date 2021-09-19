Are you overpaying for gas in Scranton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SCRANTON, PA) Gas prices vary across the Scranton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.30 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Scranton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Scranton area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 234 S Main Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 234 S Main Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1227 S Main Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Sunoco 1218 O'Neill Hwy, Dunmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.97 $ 3.61

Sunoco 904 S Main St, Old Forge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ 3.37 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 300 Cedar Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ --

Sheetz 500 Mount Pleasant Dr, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 610 Scranton Carbondale Hwy. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.