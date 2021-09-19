Paying too much for gas Athens? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ATHENS, GA) Gas prices vary across the Athens area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Athens area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2495 Jefferson Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Athens area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2495 Jefferson Rd, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Shell 1211 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.63 $ 3.93 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.45

Shell 424 Prince Ave, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ 4.09 $ 3.29

Chevron 2030 S Milledge Ave, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1790 Commerce Rd, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2290 Barnett Shoals Rd, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.52 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 2545 Atlanta Hwy. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.