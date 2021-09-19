Paying too much for gas Spring Hill? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SPRING HILL, FL) Gas prices vary across the Spring Hill area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Spring Hill area ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.07 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Spring Hill area appeared to be at Shell, at 2109 Commercial Way.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2109 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Mobil 4275 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Speedway 4159 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Shell 11091 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.19

Mobil 5244 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Speedway 3495 Deltona Blvd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 6200 Commercial Way. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.