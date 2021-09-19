Analysis shows most expensive gas in Grand Junction
(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.58 for gas in the Grand Junction area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Grand Junction area was $3.58 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.42 to $3.78 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Grand Junction area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 2525 Broadway.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.78
$4.08
$4.38
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.78
$3.99
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$3.93
$4.12
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.72
$3.87
$4.05
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.65
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 3218 F Rd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.42 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
