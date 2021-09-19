Analysis shows most expensive gas in Grand Junction

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.58 for gas in the Grand Junction area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Grand Junction area was $3.58 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.42 to $3.78 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Grand Junction area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 2525 Broadway.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 2525 Broadway, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 4.08 $ 4.38 $ 3.65

Sinclair 2520 Broadway, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

Atlas Automotive 1917 N 1St St, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.93 $ 4.12 $ --

Sinclair 2515 Us 6-50, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.87 $ 4.05 $ 3.54

Shell 2996 D Rd, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.63

Shell 745 Horizon Dr, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 3218 F Rd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.42 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.