Paying too much for gas Concord? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CONCORD, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Concord area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Concord area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Concord area appeared to be at Gail's Mini Mart, at 801 Rogers Lake Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Gail's Mini Mart 801 Rogers Lake Rd, Kannapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Exxon 2 Church St N, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 269 Branchview Dr, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

SN Food Mart 287 Cabarrus Ave W, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 211 Davidson Hwy, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

BP 215 Davidson Hwy, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 3985 Concord Pkwy S. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.