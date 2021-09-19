Analysis shows most expensive gas in Redding

(REDDING, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Redding?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.39 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Redding area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Redding area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1905 Eureka Way.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Redding area that as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1905 Eureka Way, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ 4.79

Chevron 1650 Hilltop Dr, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ 5.09 $ 4.79

Chevron 765 E Cypress Ave, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.79 card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ 4.79

Shell 2604 Hilltop Dr, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

Shell 5425 Mountain View Dr, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.69

Valero 722 E Cypress Ave, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Clear Creek Market at 7036 Westside Rd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.