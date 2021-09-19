Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Tuscaloosa

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Tuscaloosa?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tuscaloosa area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tuscaloosa area appeared to be at Texaco, at 5400 Mcfarland Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 5400 Mcfarland Blvd, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 1800 Crescent Ridge Rd Ne, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 7022 Us-82 E , Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Texaco 4535 Skyland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Chevron 5201 Al-69 N, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 5210 Al-69 N, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1640 Mcfarland Blvd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.