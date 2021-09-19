Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Tuscaloosa
(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Tuscaloosa?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tuscaloosa area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tuscaloosa area appeared to be at Texaco, at 5400 Mcfarland Blvd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1640 Mcfarland Blvd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
