Analysis shows most expensive gas in Provo

(PROVO, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.64 for gas in the Provo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.51 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.64 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Provo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 36 W 3700 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 36 W 3700 N, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.64 card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

7-Eleven 27 W 800 N, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ 3.66

Harmon's 870 E 800 N, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Maverik 85 West 800 North, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.73 $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 3.60

Chevron 777 N State St, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.73 $ 3.88 $ 4.03 $ --

Texaco 835 W 1200 S, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ 3.86 $ 4.01 $ 3.53

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.