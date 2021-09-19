Analysis shows most expensive gas in Provo
(PROVO, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.64 for gas in the Provo area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.51 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.64 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Provo area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 36 W 3700 N.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.74
$--
$--
$3.64
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$3.91
$4.11
$3.66
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.73
$3.93
$4.13
$3.60
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.73
$3.88
$4.03
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.71
$3.86
$4.01
$3.53
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.51 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
