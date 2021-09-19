High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fairfield as of Sunday

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Fairfield?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.75 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fairfield area ranged from $3.94 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.29 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fairfield area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1600 N Texas St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1600 N Texas St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ -- $ --

Chevron 3000 Travis Blvd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.65

Chevron 1247 W Texas St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 113 Sunset Center, Suisun City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 1200 Anderson Dr, Suisun City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3355 N Texas St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ 4.73 $ 4.73 $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 4444 Central Pl. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.