High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Chico as of Sunday

(CHICO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Chico?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Chico area was $4.33 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.95 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chico area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1101 Mangrove Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1101 Mangrove Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1295 E 8Th St, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.39 $ -- $ 4.59

Quick Stop II Food Mart 952 Nord Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.27

76 1105 Park Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.19

Chevron 1025 Nord Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.59

Chevron 110 E Park Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.