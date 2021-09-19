CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Chico as of Sunday

Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0c0saApW00

(CHICO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Chico?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Chico area was $4.33 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.95 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chico area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1101 Mangrove Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1101 Mangrove Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1295 E 8Th St, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.39
$--
$4.59

Quick Stop II Food Mart

952 Nord Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.27

76

1105 Park Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.09
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.19

Chevron

1025 Nord Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.59

Chevron

110 E Park Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.39
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

