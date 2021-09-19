High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Bellingham as of Sunday

(BELLINGHAM, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.70 for gas in the Bellingham area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bellingham area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.70 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1008 W Holly St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1008 W Holly St, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.69 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.79

Shell 1215 N Lake Samish Dr, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.59 $ -- $ --

Shell 3208 Northwest Ave, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1301 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2433 E Bakerview Rd, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1208 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4125 Arctic Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.