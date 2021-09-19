High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Bellingham as of Sunday
(BELLINGHAM, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.70 for gas in the Bellingham area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bellingham area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.70 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1008 W Holly St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$4.19
$4.29
$3.69
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.59
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.93
$--
$--
$3.69
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4125 Arctic Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0