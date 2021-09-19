Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Rock Hill

(ROCK HILL, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Rock Hill area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rock Hill area was $2.80 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rock Hill area appeared to be at BP, at 2326 Dave Lyle Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2326 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.05

Gulf 860 Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 684 S Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 490 S Herlong Ave, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Sunoco 2216 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2460 W Main St, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2474 Cross Pointe Dr. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.