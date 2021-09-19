Don’t overpay for gas in Elgin: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ELGIN, IL) Gas prices vary across the Elgin area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.88 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Elgin area was $3.39 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.11 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Elgin area appeared to be at Marathon, at 380 N Lafox St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 380 N Lafox St, South Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.59 $ 3.39

BP 4665 Hoffman Blvd, Hoffman Estates

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 851 S Sutton Rd, Streamwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.85 $ 4.44 $ --

Mobil 7 Sutton Rd, Bartlett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.87 $ 4.27 $ 3.22

BP 1100 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.73 $ 4.36 $ 3.26

Marathon 285 N Mclean Blvd, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 4.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 335 Lake Marian Rd. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.