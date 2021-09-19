Where’s the most expensive gas in Greenville?

(GREENVILLE, NC) Gas prices vary across the Greenville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenville area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenville area appeared to be at Speedway, at 3579 Nc-43 N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 3579 Nc-43 N, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1301 Charles Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Gas House 912 W 5Th St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Energy Fuels 2753 E 10Th St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Speedway 715 S Memorial Dr, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.52

Shell 3000 E 10Th St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4240 Nc-11 S . As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.