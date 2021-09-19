Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Saint Augustine
(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Saint Augustine?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Saint Augustine area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Saint Augustine area appeared to be at Exxon, at 2450 Fl-16 .
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Saint Augustine area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.47
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.43
$3.61
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.30
$3.68
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.74
$3.15
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2350 N Ponce De Leon Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
