Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Saint Augustine

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Saint Augustine?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Saint Augustine area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Saint Augustine area appeared to be at Exxon, at 2450 Fl-16 .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Saint Augustine area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2450 Fl-16 , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 2919 Coastal Hwy, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.47 $ 3.85 $ --

Circle K 4564 Us-1 N, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.43 $ 3.61 $ 3.17

Mobil 800 S Ponce De Leon Blvd , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.30 $ 3.68 $ --

A1A Discount Beverage 855 Anastasia Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Gate 1900 Mizell Rd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2350 N Ponce De Leon Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.