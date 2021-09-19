High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Rochester as of Sunday

(ROCHESTER, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Rochester?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rochester area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rochester area appeared to be at Kwik Trip, at 1350 Salem Rd Sw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 1350 Salem Rd Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Sinclair 205 6Th St Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 2109 2Nd St Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 315 12Th St Se, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 560 11Th Ave Nw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Holiday 400 4Th St Se, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Throndson Oil at 2525 Schuster Ln Nw. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.