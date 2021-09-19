Where’s the most expensive gas in Cumming?

(CUMMING, GA) Gas prices vary across the Cumming area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cumming area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2291 Atlanta Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2291 Atlanta Hwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 2325 Atlanta Hwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 1520 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Chevron 3275 Dahlonega Hwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.66 $ 3.76 $ 3.19

CITGO 2383 Canton Hwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Chevron 2775 Antioch Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1211 Bald Ridge Marina Rd. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.